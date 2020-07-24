Our Voice am 22.07.2020

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
Diese Woche bei Our Voice berichteten wir über die Eröffnung des Open-Air Festivals „Ins Weite“. Das Festival hat am vergangenen Samstag mit einem Konzert der franco-senegalesische Künstlerin
Awa Ly angefangen. Außerdem hatten wir ein Interview mit Mahtab von „Mom‘s Mic“, ein Radio Programm von Müttern mit Flucht- oder Migrantionshintergrund. In der Sendung lief auch die zweite Episode des Podcasts „Wir sind da“. In ihrem Podcast empfängt Manizha dieses Mal Ajmer Mobariz, Auszubildender aus Afghanistan, der in Mannheim lebt. EN This week at Our Voice,we reported about the openning of the open-air festival "Ins Weite". The festival started on Saturday with a concert by French-Senegalese artist Awa Ly. We also have an interview with Mahtab from "Mom’s mic", a radio program by a group of refugee and migrant mothers. The second episode of the podcast "We are here" was also on the program. This time, Manizha received Ajmer Mobariz, a trainee from Afghanistan who lives in Mannheim.
Awa Ly angefangen. Außerdem hatten wir ein Interview mit Mahtab von „Mom‘s Mic“, ein Radio Programm von Müttern mit Flucht- oder Migrantionshintergrund. In der Sendung lief auch die zweite Episode des Podcasts „Wir sind da“. In ihrem Podcast empfängt Manizha dieses Mal Ajmer Mobariz, Auszubildender aus Afghanistan, der in Mannheim lebt. EN This week at Our Voice,we reported about the openning of the open-air festival "Ins Weite". The festival started on Saturday with a concert by French-Senegalese artist Awa Ly. We also have an interview with Mahtab from "Mom’s mic", a radio program by a group of refugee and migrant mothers. The second episode of the podcast "We are here" was also on the program. This time, Manizha received Ajmer Mobariz, a trainee from Afghanistan who lives in Mannheim.