Voyage to Gandahar - Episode #10

On this episode of Voyage to Gandahar, Sir Reggie considers the perception and integration of soul music in Germany. He questions whether controversial forms of music, like rap, have been given a fair chance to show their many facets.

"Who actually has the right to tell our story?" he asks. "I want to know if we Hiphoppas, being the progeny of the great soul masters, actually own our voices." Of course, Reg will play some old school and new school rap favourites. He also incorporates a clip from the sleeper hit movie Goodwill Hunting into his rant, so you don't want to miss out! *Today's reading excerpts come from the book Jazz Rock and Rebels: Cold War Politics and American Culture in a Divided Germany by Uta G. Poiger. Thanks for tuning in! Bon Voyage...