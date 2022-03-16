Voyage to Gandahar - Sir Elton John Part I

Welcome back to Gandahar!

You know, it was only a matter of time before I did a show featuring music icon, Sir Elton John!

Today, I play some of Elton's classic singles interspersed with readings from his compelling autobiography "Me."

We will do a second radio show on Elton John in April as well!

Thanks for tuning in!

(Oh, and I can recommend his book without hesitation! You should definitely pick up a copy if you love Elton John!)

*Me was published in 2019 by Pan MacMillan.

Bon Voyage!

- Sir Reggie