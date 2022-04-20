Voyage to Gandahar - Harry Potter Show

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 20 Stunden anhörbar.

Welcome back fellow Hiphoppas!   Today, we are taking a little voyage to catch up with the most famous wizard in the whole world!   That's right! In this episode, I read excerpts from Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. This is the second novel (Year 2) in the critically-acclaimed series from best-selling British author, J.K. Rowling!   You may also listen to snippets of the Harry Potter soundtrack played between the readings.    So if you're a Harry Potter fan, you don't want to miss this exciting show!   Thanks for tuning in!
