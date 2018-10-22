Namibian author and ambassador in Senegal, Tshiwa Trudie Amulungu, reads from her book Taming My Elephant (2016). This autobiography depicts her experience of the struggle for Namibian independence, her difficult path into exile, and her repatriation twelve years later. In this reading and discussion, Amulungu speaks about her onerous odyssey from Angola to Zambia, through Europe, and finally back home to Namibia, as well as the challenges of the post-colonial Namibian society.

We spoke to her before the reading about Namibian history and her experiences as part of it.

Text: iz3w