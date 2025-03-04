Aseye Tamakloe - When Women speak

In her film "When Women speak", Aseye Tamakloe gives 16 successful Ghanaian women the floor. They work in the judiciary, media, politics and non-governmental organisations and talk about their experiences since independence as women and activists in a deeply patriarchal society. Above all, they oppose the narrative that women's rights are a foreign cultural import from the ‘West’.

The filmmaker Aseye Tamakloe teaches at the Film and Television Institute in Accra, curates the Film Africa Festival in London, is the director of the European Film Festival and the Ndiva Women's Film Festival in Accra and has just completed her doctorate on Ghanaian film.

In an interview with Eva, she talks about the aims and protagonists of her film, but also about the extent to which today's younger feminists have a completely different agenda and the extent to which the generations should learn from each other.