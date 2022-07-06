Rally against the criminalization of abortions in the US in Freiburg

In the evening of july 5th round about 150 people took part in the rally against the criminalization of abortions in the US at the Platz der Alten Synagoge in Freiburg.

The speeches addresses the Supreme Court decision in the US to ban abortion rights and the situation of birth control situation in Europe and the rest of the world, too.

First speech of a person who had an abortion about the main topic: 13:14

She speaks about the legal situation of abortions in the US, the problem that poor people already don't had the possibility to use reproductive medicine, about actions of anti-choice-activists and the necessary solidarity with people who want to abort.

Short speech of Frauenkollektiv (german): 1:57

The third speech adresses the problem with fake abortion clinics: 7:20

The fourth speaker discusses the situation of abortion laws in Europe: 9:10

Sara give the last speech about the worldwide struggles of the pro-choice movement, their acheivements, the anti-feminist movement and Germany, in which abortion is still illegal (german): 4:58