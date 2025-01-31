The True North Show

We are Dean and Harry. We host the show together, sometimes we have guests, and we interview people on the streets.

Our broadcast is once per month. Every month we pick a ‘burning question.’ Previous topics have been the US election and Cannabis legalisation in Germany. We will pick questions that have an international importance, but that are relevant and accessible to people in Freiburg. We do Studio discussion (podcast style) often including external media, street interviews (survey), music.