Bluesclubradio 15.07.2021

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
Playlist:
01 RTL Samstag Nacht AllStars - Long Train Running
02 Jade MacRae - Love To Love You Baby
03 Chris Thomas King - Friday Night Bleu
04 Awek - Tell Me What's the Reason
05 Josh Blackburn - I'll Play The Blues For You
06 Gaby Jogeix - Shine On You
07 Chris Daniels, Hazel Miller & Dana Marsh - I'm Still Lookin'
08 Jonathon Long - Savior's Face
09 Altered Five Blues Band - Holler If You Hear Me
10 Renegades Of Jazz feat. Alexia Coley - Magic Touch
11 Awek - Bring It On
12 Veronique Gayot - Let's Go Crazy
13 Molly's Peck - Wish You Well