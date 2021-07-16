Bluesclubradio 15.07.2021

Playlist:

01 RTL Samstag Nacht AllStars - Long Train Running

02 Jade MacRae - Love To Love You Baby

03 Chris Thomas King - Friday Night Bleu

04 Awek - Tell Me What's the Reason

05 Josh Blackburn - I'll Play The Blues For You

06 Gaby Jogeix - Shine On You

07 Chris Daniels, Hazel Miller & Dana Marsh - I'm Still Lookin'

08 Jonathon Long - Savior's Face

09 Altered Five Blues Band - Holler If You Hear Me

10 Renegades Of Jazz feat. Alexia Coley - Magic Touch

11 Awek - Bring It On

12 Veronique Gayot - Let's Go Crazy

13 Molly's Peck - Wish You Well