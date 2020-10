Bluesclubradio 15.10.2020

Playlist:

01 Scary Pockets - Creep

02 Scary Pockets - You're The One That I Want

03 Nubya - Staying Alive

04 The Tasty Kings - Who's Been Talking

05 Bai Kamara Jr feat. The Voodoo Sniffers - Can't Wait Here Too Long

06 Jose Ramirez - Three Years

07 Alastair Greene - Alone And Confused

08 Crystal Shawanda - Evil Memory

09 Peter Veteska & Blues Train - Baby You've Got What It Takes

10 Trainman Blues - I'm Fire

11 Busty And The Bass feat. Macy Gray - Out Of Love

12 Panda Lux - Bar Franka