Deportation class - how to prevent deportations?// Wie Abschiebungen verhindern?

La déportation des migrants en Europe et particulièrement en Allemagne reste un sujet sensible et actuel. "Aktion Bleiberecht" s'est étalé sur le sujet avec un projection du film "Deportation Class" qui traite notamment la situation difficile des gens de la region du Balkan. Après il avait lieu une discussion sur la politique de la déportation. Notre reporter Rufine Songue était présente.

The deportation of migrants in Europe and more specifically in Germany stays a sensitive and actual topic. "Aktion Bleiberecht" has brought the subject to the public: they showed the movie "Deportation class" that deals with very difficult situation of people from the Balkan region. Afterwards a discussion about the problems of the deportation policy in Germany took place. Our reporter Rufine Songue was there for us.

Repotage auf Deutsch