Diktator im Finistan

Le Finistan est un pays imaginaire où tout est sous le controle du tout puissant president. Ici, les pleurs sont permis mais pas le rire. Voilà comment certains migrants peignent leur réalité dans cette pièce de théatre. L´objectif étant à la fin de rallier l´intégration à une certaine thérapie de leur passé.

Finistan is an imaginary country governed by a dictatorial regime. Here, neither cries nor laughter are allowed. That is how migrants present the reality of their past life through theater. Their main goal is to be better understood for an easier integration.