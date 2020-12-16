FLINT*Funk | Lieblingsmukken 2020

Die neue Musiksendung FLINT*Funk geht in die nächste Runde. Tonitsch und Sophie servieren euch einen Einblick in ihre Lieblingsmukken. Dieses Jahr bedurfte es noch mehr persönlicher Filmmusik zum eigenen Leben: Mal hart, mal zart, mal Solotanz, mal Hinschmeißranz. Macht ein bisschen Platz in der Bude, Lieblingsgetränk zur Hand und ab mit uns auf die Reise im Genregalopp.

1.Jefferson airplane - somebody to love

2. diesdasso #whyamisoemotional feat. Abu Gabi

3.decibelles - Hu! Hu!

4. Petrol Girls - Restless

5. The Baboon Show - Radio Rebelde

6.billy nomates - no

7. Dota Kehr - Bunt und Hell

8.Anna Erhard - thinking of an end 3:07

9.Waax- same same

10. Maike Rosa Vogel - einfach so

11. Noname - yesterday

12. Porridge radio - Circling

13. Baby Charles - I bet you look good on the dancefloor

14. chaka kahn- like sugar