FLINT*Funk | Lieblingsmukken 2020

Die neue Musiksendung FLINT*Funk geht in die nächste Runde. Tonitsch und Sophie servieren euch einen Einblick in ihre Lieblingsmukken. Dieses Jahr bedurfte es noch mehr persönlicher Filmmusik zum eigenen Leben: Mal hart, mal zart, mal Solotanz, mal Hinschmeißranz. Macht ein bisschen Platz in der Bude, Lieblingsgetränk zur Hand und ab mit uns auf die Reise im Genregalopp.
1.Jefferson airplane - somebody to love
2. diesdasso #whyamisoemotional feat. Abu Gabi
3.decibelles - Hu! Hu!
4. Petrol Girls - Restless
5. The Baboon Show - Radio Rebelde
6.billy nomates - no
7. Dota Kehr - Bunt und Hell
8.Anna Erhard - thinking of an end 3:07
9.Waax- same same
10. Maike Rosa Vogel - einfach so
11. Noname - yesterday
12. Porridge radio - Circling
13. Baby Charles - I bet you look good on the dancefloor
14. chaka kahn- like sugar