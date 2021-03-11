FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Frauensache

Als Nachschlag zum Weltfrauentag eine Stunde mit neuen großartigen Alben von Ladies only. Featuring Goat Girl, Jane Weaver, Julien Baker, Smerz, Lael Neale, Noga Erez, Rasha Nahas, The Weather Station, Anna B Savage, Death Valley Girls und PJ Harvey.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
1.
|
Sophia Kennedy
|
Something is coming my way
|
S/t
|
Pampa
|
2.
|
Noga Erez
|
Views Feat. Reo Cragun & Rousso
|
Kids
|
City Slang
|
3.
|
Noga Erez
|
Cipi
|
Kids
|
City Slang
|
4.
|
Smerz
|
Max
|
Believer
|
XL
|
5.
|
Smerz
|
Rain
|
Believer
|
XL
|
6.
|
Jane Weaver
|
Sunset Dreams
|
Flock
|
Fire
|
7.
|
Jane Weaver
|
Flock
|
Flock
|
Fire
|
8.
|
Death Valley Girls
|
Hold my hand
|
Under the Spell of Joy
|
Suicide Squeeze
|
9.
|
Death Valley Girls
|
Under the Spell of Joy
|
Under the Spell of Joy
|
Suicide Squeeze
|
10.
|
Julien Baker
|
Heatwave
|
Little Oblivions
|
Matador
|
11.
|
Julien Baker
|
Faith Healer
|
Little Oblivions
|
Matador
|
12.
|
Lael Neale
|
Every Star Shivers In The Dark
|
Acquainted With Night
|
Sub Pop
|
13.
|
The Weather Station
|
Robber
|
Ignorance
|
Fat Possum
|
14.
|
Goat Girl
|
The Crack
|
On All Fours
|
Rough Trade
|
15.
|
Goat Girl
|
Sad Cowboy
|
On All Fours
|
Rough Trade
|
16.
|
Anna B Savage
|
BedStuy
|
A Common Turn
|
City Slang
|
17.
|
Anna B Savage
|
Two
|
A Common Turn
|
City Slang
|
18.
|
Rasha Nahas
|
The Fall
|
Desert
|
RMAD Rec.
|
19.
|
Rasha Nahas
|
Clown
|
Desert
|
RMAD Rec.
|
20.
|
PJ Harvey
|
The Whores Hustle And The Hustles Whore
|
Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
|
Island