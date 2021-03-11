FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Frauensache

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Frauensache

Als Nachschlag zum Weltfrauentag eine Stunde mit neuen großartigen Alben von Ladies only. Featuring Goat Girl, Jane Weaver, Julien Baker, Smerz, Lael Neale, Noga Erez, Rasha Nahas, The Weather Station, Anna B Savage, Death Valley Girls und PJ Harvey.  

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

1.

Sophia Kennedy

Something is coming my way

S/t

Pampa

2.

Noga Erez

Views Feat. Reo Cragun & Rousso

Kids

City Slang

3.

Noga Erez

Cipi

Kids

City Slang

4.

Smerz

Max

Believer

XL

5.

Smerz

Rain

Believer

XL

6.

Jane Weaver

Sunset Dreams

Flock

Fire

7.

Jane Weaver

Flock

Flock

Fire

8.

Death Valley Girls

Hold my hand

Under the Spell of Joy

Suicide Squeeze

9.

Death Valley Girls

Under the Spell of Joy

Under the Spell of Joy

Suicide Squeeze

10.

Julien Baker

Heatwave

Little Oblivions

Matador

11.

Julien Baker

Faith Healer

Little Oblivions

Matador

12.

Lael Neale

Every Star Shivers In The Dark

Acquainted With Night

Sub Pop

13.

The Weather Station

Robber

Ignorance

Fat Possum

14.

Goat Girl

The Crack

On All Fours

Rough Trade

15.

Goat Girl

Sad Cowboy

On All Fours

Rough Trade

16.

Anna B Savage

BedStuy

A Common Turn

City Slang

17.

Anna B Savage

Two

A Common Turn

City Slang

18.

Rasha Nahas

The Fall

Desert

RMAD Rec.

19.

Rasha Nahas

Clown

Desert

RMAD Rec.

20.

PJ Harvey

The Whores Hustle And The Hustles Whore

Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

Island

 