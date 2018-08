Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 17. August 2018, 21-22.30 h

1. Tunng Dream in Songs you make at night Full Time Hobby

2. Tunng Dark Heart Songs you make at night Full Time Hobby

3. Lump Hand Hold Hero S/t Dead Oceans

4. Laurel Life Worth Living Dogviolet Counter

5. Mitski Nobody Be the Cowboy Dead Oceans

6. Mitski Me and my Husband Be the Cowboy Dead Oceans

7. Mattiel Whites of their eyes S/t PIAS

8. Mattiel Count your blessings S/t PIAS

9. Shannon Shaw Freddies ´n Teddies In Nashville Nonesuch

10. Shannon Shaw Broke my own In Nashville Nonesuch

11. Marlon Williams Party Boy Make way for Love Dead Oceans

12. Jonathan Bree Sleepwalking Sleepwalking Lil´ Chief

13. Jaye Jayle Ode to Betsy No Trail and other unholy paths Sargent House

14. Jaye Jayle As soon as night No Trail and other unholy paths Sargent House

15. Odetta Hartmann Cowboy Song Rockhounds never die Memphis Industries

16. Odetta Hartmann Misery Rockhounds never die Memphis Industries

17. River Whyless Falling Farm Kindness, a rebel Roll Call /House Arrest

18. River Whyless All of my friends Kindness, a rebel Roll Call /House Arrest

19. Gabriella Cohen Music Machine Pink is the colour of unconditional love Captured Tracks

20. Juanita Stein Get back to the city Until lights fade Nude