Jazz News, Samstag, 16.04.2022, 10 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.
....z.b. Johanna Borchert - interessante Stimmen als Ostermenü.
Sie hören Cecile McLorin Salvant (Ghost Song); Aline Frazao (Uma Musica Angolana); Olivia Trummer (For You); Johanna Borchert (Amniotic); The Weather Station (How is it that i should look at the stars); Beth Hart (A Tribute To Led Zeppelin); Molly Tuttle (Crooked Tree); Aldous Harding (Warm Chris); Meschiya Lake (Looking The World Over) sowie Marjan Vahdat (Our Garden is Alone).
Moderation Heinz Dillmann