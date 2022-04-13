Jazz News, Samstag, 16.04.2022, 10 Uhr

....z.b. Johanna Borchert - interessante Stimmen als Ostermenü.

Sie hören Cecile McLorin Salvant (Ghost Song); Aline Frazao (Uma Musica Angolana); Olivia Trummer (For You); Johanna Borchert (Amniotic); The Weather Station (How is it that i should look at the stars); Beth Hart (A Tribute To Led Zeppelin); Molly Tuttle (Crooked Tree); Aldous Harding (Warm Chris); Meschiya Lake (Looking The World Over) sowie Marjan Vahdat (Our Garden is Alone).

Moderation Heinz Dillmann