Jazz News, Samstag, 24.12.2022, 10 Uhr

Für die Frauen und den Widerstand im Iran: Mahsa Vahdat mit `Zöpfe der Unschuld`....

und 2Std. Musik mit tollen Stimmen aus Jazz, Blues, Folk und Pop. Wir hören das Lou-Duo (Souvenir); Norbert Gottschalk (Songs In The Key of Jazz); Dana Fuchs (Borrowed Time); Luisa Sobral (Dansando); Chico Cesar (Vestido de Amor); Dropkink Murphys (This Machine Still Kills Fascists); Larkin Poe (Blood Harmony); Jonny Kerry mit Stefan Koschitzki & Fabiano Pereira (Brazilian Blues II); Tawanda (Smile); We Float (Let Go); Harlem Lake (A Fools Paradise); Souad Massi (Sequana); Fabrizio Piepoli (Maresia); Norah Jones / Iggy Pop - A Tribute To Leonard Cohen; Matthew E. White (Kbay) und Mahsa Vahdat & Skruk (Braids of Innocence).

Moderation Heinz Dillmann