Jetzt neu: Radioworkshops for beginners/ für Einsteiger_innen

In diesem Workshop lernt ihr das Radio kennen. Wir gehen ins Studio, ihr moderiert am Mikrophon und spielt Musik. Am Schluss produzieren wir zusammen ein erstes Radiostück!
So, 17.09., 11-14 Uhr oder
Mo., 18.09., 11-14 Uhr
Bitte anmelden unter ourvoice@rdl.de
In this workshop you get to know the radio. We go to the studio, you speak on the microphone and play some music. In the end we produce your first radiopiece!
Please enrole: ourvoice@rdl.de
Sunday, 17.09., 11 am - 2 pm or
Monday, 18.09., 11 am - 2 pm
Ateltiers radios pour débutants
Dans cet atelier vous allez découvrir la radio. Nous irons dans le studio de
production, avec vous comme animateur_trice au micro et jouerons de la musique. Au final, nous produirons ensemble votre première contribution radiophonique!
Dimanche, 17.09. 11-14h ou
Lundi, 18.09., 11-14h
Veuillez vous connectez: ourvoice@rdl.de
Worksop ji bo kesên nû fêrî raghandinê dibe
Di vê worksopê de tê fêrî Radyo bibe .
Emê li studyo bin , hûnê megrîfonê kontrol bikin û mûzîkê pêxîn in .
Di dawî de emê bi hevre tistên yeke mîn di radyo de amede bikin.
17.09, Ji seat 11-14
Yan duşemê 18.09., Ji seat 11-14
Ji kerema xwe re xwe qeyd bik :ourvoice@rdl.de
Yeni Başlayanlar için Radioworkshop!
Bu workshop size radyoyu tanıma fırsatı veriyor. Beraber stüdyoya gireceğiz. Sen moderasyon yapıp, müzik çalacaksın. Sonunda hep beraber senin ilk radio programı üreteceğiz!
17 eylül pazar ya da 18 eylül pazartesi, Saat 11-14:00 arasi
Lütfen bu adrese kaydolun: ourvoice@rdl.de