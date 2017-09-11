Jetzt neu: Radioworkshops for beginners/ für Einsteiger_innen

In diesem Workshop lernt ihr das Radio kennen. Wir gehen ins Studio, ihr moderiert am Mikrophon und spielt Musik. Am Schluss produzieren wir zusammen ein erstes Radiostück!

So, 17.09., 11-14 Uhr oder

Mo., 18.09., 11-14 Uhr

Bitte anmelden unter ourvoice@rdl.de



In this workshop you get to know the radio. We go to the studio, you speak on the microphone and play some music. In the end we produce your first radiopiece!

Please enrole: ourvoice@rdl.de

Sunday, 17.09., 11 am - 2 pm or

Monday, 18.09., 11 am - 2 pm



Ateltiers radios pour débutants

Dans cet atelier vous allez découvrir la radio. Nous irons dans le studio de

production, avec vous comme animateur_trice au micro et jouerons de la musique. Au final, nous produirons ensemble votre première contribution radiophonique!

Dimanche, 17.09. 11-14h ou

Lundi, 18.09., 11-14h

Veuillez vous connectez: ourvoice@rdl.de

Worksop ji bo kesên nû fêrî raghandinê dibe

Di vê worksopê de tê fêrî Radyo bibe .

Emê li studyo bin , hûnê megrîfonê kontrol bikin û mûzîkê pêxîn in .

Di dawî de emê bi hevre tistên yeke mîn di radyo de amede bikin.

17.09, Ji seat 11-14

Yan duşemê 18.09., Ji seat 11-14

Ji kerema xwe re xwe qeyd bik :ourvoice@rdl.de

Yeni Başlayanlar için Radioworkshop!

Bu workshop size radyoyu tanıma fırsatı veriyor. Beraber stüdyoya gireceğiz. Sen moderasyon yapıp, müzik çalacaksın. Sonunda hep beraber senin ilk radio programı üreteceğiz!

17 eylül pazar ya da 18 eylül pazartesi, Saat 11-14:00 arasi

Lütfen bu adrese kaydolun: ourvoice@rdl.de