Workshop: Mit dem Mikro auf die Straße/ With the mic on the street/ Sur la route avec le micro

In diesem Workshop gehen wir mit dem Mikro auf die Straße und fragen die Leute nach ihrer Meinung. Was halten Sie von der europäischen Asylpolitik? Oder: Wie fühlt sich für dich der Herbst an? Das Thema entscheidet ihr!

Mit dem Open Source-Programm "Audacity" schneiden wir die Antworten später zusammen. Die fertige Umfrage strahlen wir dann in unserer Sendung "Our Voice" aus.

Samstag, 23.09., 12-16h - bitte anmelden: ourvoice@rdl.de

In this Workshop we go to the street to ask people for their opinions. What do you think about the european asylm policy? Or; How do you feel in automn? You are the one who decides the topic!

Afterwards we edit the answers and combine them with the open source program Audacity. The final version of the voxpop is going to be broadcasted in our show "Our Voice"

23.09., 12 to 4pm - please register: ourvoice@rdl.de

Dans cet atelier nous allons sur la rue et demandons les gens d'exprimer leurs avis: Qu'est-ce que vous pensez de la politique d'asile européenne? Comment l'automn se sent pour toi? C'est vous qui décide la thème!

Après on va editer et combiner les réponses avec le programme libre "Audacity". La version finale sera diffusé dans notre émission "Our Voice".

Samedi, 23.09., 12-16h - Veuillez vous connectez: ourvoice@rdl.de