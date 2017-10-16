Musikmagazin 16.10.17 Innate & V.A. 17 Uhr

Yo!

Heute gibt es wieder viele aktuelle Themen rund um Hip Hop und die Welt der Beatmaker. Mit dabei sind:

Twit One (Hay Luv), Hydrogenii (Next Heap Of Sequences), DJ Obsolete (Reminiscence), Mr. Käfer (Travelin), Don Phillipe (Red Flower), Innate (Ways To Go), Hentzup (1993), Dude & Phaeb (Gravitation), B-Kwem (Flugmodus), Tek & AK 420 (The 8 Vol.3), Ded Tibiase (Landspeed) und ganz exclusiv: SicknessMP (Deep Insomnia) Beatmaker aus Indonesien ♥

Enjoy!

Kefian

P.s.

Innate is now at the helm of his blossoming solo career and has reemerged with Ways To Go. Entirely written, produced and recorded by Innate, the new project is his first solo effort and an attempt to make his mark on the culture. Featuring sample-heavy production and infectious yet conscious hooks, Ways To Go veers slightly away from the mostly optimistic tone of Such As I, delving deeper into Innate’s personal life and experiences with loss, self-awareness, and what it means to be an artist.

While the album is free from the clutter of excessive features so routinely used on contemporary recordings, Innate enlists E.P. for “Long Road” and vocalist Nate Jackson for “Big Sur.”

In a world where unrelated singles seem to flow endlessly off the conveyor belt of mainstream music, the seamlessly woven nature of Ways To Go is a breath of fresh air. It’s ultimately a narrative commenting on everything Innate has learned over the years, as well as an acknowledgement he still has a ways to go. With a wealth of experience behind him, he understands the journey is the lesson and the lesson never ends.