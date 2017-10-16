Musikmagazin 16.10.17 Innate & V.A. 17 Uhr

Musikmagazin 16.10.17 Innate & V.A. 17 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 15 Stunden anhörbar.

a1070186777_10_z1.jpg

INNATE
INNATE - Ways To Go
Quelle: 
Dezi Belle Rec.

Yo!

Heute gibt es wieder viele aktuelle Themen rund um Hip Hop und die Welt der Beatmaker. Mit dabei sind:

Twit One (Hay Luv), Hydrogenii (Next Heap Of Sequences), DJ Obsolete (Reminiscence), Mr. Käfer (Travelin), Don Phillipe (Red Flower), Innate (Ways To Go), Hentzup (1993), Dude & Phaeb (Gravitation), B-Kwem (Flugmodus), Tek & AK 420 (The 8 Vol.3), Ded Tibiase (Landspeed) und ganz exclusiv: SicknessMP (Deep Insomnia) Beatmaker aus Indonesien ♥

 

Enjoy!

Kefian

 

P.s.

Innate is now at the helm of his blossoming solo career and has reemerged with Ways To  Go. Entirely written, produced and recorded  by Innate, the new project is his first solo effort  and an attempt to make his mark on the culture. Featuring sample-heavy production  and infectious yet conscious hooks, Ways To  Go veers slightly away from the mostly optimistic  tone of Such As I, delving deeper into  Innate’s personal life and experiences with  loss, self-awareness, and what it means to be  an artist. 

While the album is free from the clutter of  excessive features so routinely used on contemporary  recordings, Innate enlists E.P. for  “Long Road” and vocalist Nate Jackson for  “Big Sur.” 

In a world where unrelated singles seem to  flow endlessly off the conveyor belt of mainstream music, the seamlessly woven nature  of Ways To Go is a breath of fresh air. It’s  ultimately a narrative commenting on everything  Innate has learned over the years,  as well as an acknowledgement he still has  a ways to go. With a wealth of experience  behind him, he understands the journey is the  lesson and the lesson never ends. 