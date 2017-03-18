Musikmagazin 20.03.17 Made Wit Luv Vol.3 & V.A.

Heute gibt es ab 17 Uhr, Beatmaker Kram für Euch direkt durch die Leitung. Instrumentals von Dude26 "2026", Brenk Sinatra "Hexenkessel", Toettensen "Sprung in die Stadt", Slick Walk, Pierre Sonality "Vather" und natürlich das Hauptthema der Sendung: Made wit Luv Vol. 3

Made wit Luv was founded with the intention to create a platform, which supports talented producers, we highly regard and which delight us with their own kind of music. The third tape delivers 16 straight hiphop instrumentals of some of our favorite producers right now. From every tape 1€ will be donated to refugees. We want to support our scene because at the end of the day we're all people, made wit luv! Mit dabei sind TESK, Georgy Whistler, DJ Obsolet, fLOwTEC, digitalluc u.v.a.

Enjoy

Kefian