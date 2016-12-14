Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 16. Dezember 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

|
Interpret
Album
Titel
Hot Panda
Bad Pop
Other Spooky Is
Hot Panda
Bad Pop
Bad Pop
Hot Panda
Bad Pop
Golden Arch
The Wave Pictures
City Forgiveness
Better to Be Loved
The Afghan Whigs
Black Love
My Enemy
The Afghan Whigs
Black Love
Blame, Etc.
Cojones
Resonate
Providence
Holy Fuck
Congrats
Shivering
Holy Fuck
Congrats
Neon Dad
Rats on Rafts
Rats on Rafts And De Kift
Powder Monkey
Rats on Rafts
Rats on Rafts And De Kift
Dit Schip
Pantha du Prince
The Triad
The Winter Hymn
Über 2,5 Stunden Wave Pictures letzten Freitag Im Räng! Unglaublich! Bad Pop von Hot Panda goes back to the Kindergarten. Die Afghan Whigs remastern zum 20jährigen Black Love. Cojones liefern: Wie? Groß, dick und haarig natürlich. Zuguterletzt ein Grenzübertritt nach Holland. Die machen ja auch hin und wieder Musik. Fazit?: ==> HÖREN!