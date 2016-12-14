Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 16. Dezember 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

Über 2,5 Stunden Wave Pictures letzten Freitag Im Räng! Unglaublich! Bad Pop von Hot Panda goes back to the Kindergarten. Die Afghan Whigs remastern zum 20jährigen Black Love. Cojones liefern: Wie? Groß, dick und haarig natürlich. Zuguterletzt ein Grenzübertritt nach Holland. Die machen ja auch hin und wieder Musik. Fazit?: ==> HÖREN!

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 16. Dezember 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

hot panda - bad pop
hot panda - bad pop
Interpret

Album

Titel

Hot Panda

Bad Pop

Other Spooky Is

Hot Panda

Bad Pop

Bad Pop

Hot Panda

Bad Pop

Golden Arch

The Wave Pictures

City Forgiveness

Better to Be Loved

The Afghan Whigs

Black Love

My Enemy

The Afghan Whigs

Black Love

Blame, Etc.

Cojones

Resonate

Providence

Holy Fuck

Congrats

Shivering

Holy Fuck

Congrats

Neon Dad

Rats on Rafts

Rats on Rafts And De Kift

Powder Monkey

Rats on Rafts

Rats on Rafts And De Kift

Dit Schip

Pantha du Prince

The Triad

The Winter Hymn