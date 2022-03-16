Our Voice show "Open the borders"

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
In this program today, we have:
- International weeks against racism from 12 March to 2nd April.
- Interview with Tareq Alaows, an activist who fled Syria to Germany in 2015. Some weeks ago, he went to the polish/urkainian borders in order to help those fleeing the war.
- Online activism and support: the "conscienscious objector"* lives in Ireland but is actively committed to helping Black students in Ukraine
- Successful lawsuit against house rules in initial reception facilities for refugees. The court decided: Rooms are apartments protected by fundamental rights. We hear what Ben from Aktion Bleiberecht think about the decision
*the "conscienscious objector" is the social media handle of the interviewee