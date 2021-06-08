Warum ein kolumbianischer Stadtvogel?
Deshalb:
https://www.instagram.com/colombianeedsy...
supportcolombianstrikers
Now is the opportunity to support them and be an active part of a change. We organize a paypal account to join forces in the fight against police brutality.
#soscolombia #vivaelparonacional #acab #acabcolombia #copaamerica #solidarity #stoppolicebrutality #primeralinea #nosestanmatando
Now active to raise funds
Creative collective based in Berlin raising funds to support small initiatives resisting the current Colombian crisis.
paypal.me/pools/c/8zRPOx5aoJ
supportcolumbianstrikes@protonmail.com
Vogel der Woche - der Schwefelmaskentyrann
Warum ein kolumbianischer Stadtvogel?