Radio Corax, Halle: Vogel der Woche - der Schwefelmaskentyrann

Warum ein kolumbianischer Stadtvogel?  5:40

Deshalb:

https://www.instagram.com/colombianeedsy...

supportcolombianstrikers
Now is the opportunity to support them and be an active part of a change. We organize a paypal account to join forces in the fight against police brutality.

#soscolombia #vivaelparonacional #acab #acabcolombia #copaamerica #solidarity #stoppolicebrutality #primeralinea #nosestanmatando

Now active to raise funds
Creative collective based in Berlin raising funds to support small initiatives resisting the current Colombian crisis.

paypal.me/pools/c/8zRPOx5aoJ

supportcolumbianstrikes@protonmail.com