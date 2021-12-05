For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 05/12/2021 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Juha Raivio, Gitarrist von Swallow The Sun sagt über das neue Album Moonflowers: "Ich weiß sehr gut, dass ich das nicht sagen sollte, aber ich hasse dieses Album abgrundtief. Ich hasse, wo es mich hinführt, was es mich fühlen lässt und wofür es für mich persönlich steht. Ich wünschte, es wäre anders. Aber für all seine Ehrlichkeit kann ich nicht anders, als es auch zu lieben. Das ist sowieso bei Musik für mich das Einzige, was zählt und es ist egal, was sie mich fühlen lässt, solange sie mich irgendetwas fühlen lässt. Für mich ist das Album wie ein Spiegel tiefer Selbstenttäuschung. Auch wenn ich immer noch glauben möchte, dass in mir mehr ist und mehr stecken könnte als das. Schließlich bedeutet Musik für jeden von uns so viel Verschiedenes, abhängig davon, wie wir unseren Weg gegangen sind, und das ist das Schöne an der Musik. Es gibt kein Richtig oder Falsch." Pippi.

Interpret Album Titel Länge 65daysofstatic Silent Running Overture 02:28 Aarktica Mareación Golden City (All Is Love) 08:08 Maybeshewill No Feeling Is Final Green Unpleasant Land 04:57 Maybeshewill No Feeling Is Final The Weight of Light 04:52 Maybeshewill No Feeling Is Final Zarah 03:45 Eleanora Mere Elders 05:37 Eleanora Mere Principes 05:39 Inuit At One Time, For A Time Dalliance 07:00 Brontide Artery Tonitro 04:56 Brontide Artery Bare My Bones 05:02 Grün Manyana Monk 06:19 Grün Manyana The Baker 09:27 Swallow The Sun Moonflowers Moonflowers Bloom In Misery 07:48 Swallow The Sun Moonflowers Keep Your Heart Safe From Me 06:20 Swallow The Sun Moonflowers This House Has No Home 06:40 Var The Never-Ending Year Run 03:44 Var The Never-Ending Year Where to Find You 04:47 Miaou Bring The Lights EP Deep Into A Forest 03:45 Miaou Bring The Lights EP River Zephyr 05:04 Miaou Bring The Lights EP Paper On You 06:16