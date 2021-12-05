For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 05/12/2021 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Juha Raivio, Gitarrist von Swallow The Sun sagt über das neue Album Moonflowers: "Ich weiß sehr gut, dass ich das nicht sagen sollte, aber ich hasse dieses Album abgrundtief. Ich hasse, wo es mich hinführt, was es mich fühlen lässt und wofür es für mich persönlich steht. Ich wünschte, es wäre anders. Aber für all seine Ehrlichkeit kann ich nicht anders, als es auch zu lieben. Das ist sowieso bei Musik für mich das Einzige, was zählt und es ist egal, was sie mich fühlen lässt, solange sie mich irgendetwas fühlen lässt. Für mich ist das Album wie ein Spiegel tiefer Selbstenttäuschung. Auch wenn ich immer noch glauben möchte, dass in mir mehr ist und mehr stecken könnte als das. Schließlich bedeutet Musik für jeden von uns so viel Verschiedenes, abhängig davon, wie wir unseren Weg gegangen sind, und das ist das Schöne an der Musik. Es gibt kein Richtig oder Falsch." Pippi.
|Interpret
|Album
|Titel
|Länge
|65daysofstatic
|Silent Running
|Overture
|02:28
|Aarktica
|Mareación
|Golden City (All Is Love)
|08:08
|Maybeshewill
|No Feeling Is Final
|Green Unpleasant Land
|04:57
|Maybeshewill
|No Feeling Is Final
|The Weight of Light
|04:52
|Maybeshewill
|No Feeling Is Final
|Zarah
|03:45
|Eleanora
|Mere
|Elders
|05:37
|Eleanora
|Mere
|Principes
|05:39
|Inuit
|At One Time, For A Time
|Dalliance
|07:00
|Brontide
|Artery
|Tonitro
|04:56
|Brontide
|Artery
|Bare My Bones
|05:02
|Grün
|Manyana
|Monk
|06:19
|Grün
|Manyana
|The Baker
|09:27
|Swallow The Sun
|Moonflowers
|Moonflowers Bloom In Misery
|07:48
|Swallow The Sun
|Moonflowers
|Keep Your Heart Safe From Me
|06:20
|Swallow The Sun
|Moonflowers
|This House Has No Home
|06:40
|Var
|The Never-Ending Year
|Run
|03:44
|Var
|The Never-Ending Year
|Where to Find You
|04:47
|Miaou
|Bring The Lights EP
|Deep Into A Forest
|03:45
|Miaou
|Bring The Lights EP
|River Zephyr
|05:04
|Miaou
|Bring The Lights EP
|Paper On You
|06:16