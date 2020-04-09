Demonstration in the Lindenstraße Camp Bremen

Psychosis continues to spread to the inhabitants of the first refugee arrival centres in Germany during this period of health crisis.

This is the case of the inhabitants of the Lindenstraße camp in Bremen, who came out on April 2 to express their fear of the Covid-19 pandemic and to draw attention on the disaster that could be caused by a mass contagion of the 700 inhabitants of the camp. Faced with the fear of Covid-19, they preferred to brave the ban on the demonstration by the local authorities to make their voices heard, "Shut it down" was their Motto. Several women actively took part in the demonstration, among them Amira, activist from gambia.