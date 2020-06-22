AfroWaves - #BlackLivesMatter

This episode of AfroWaves is in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. We believe that true change can only come when we begin to listen without prejudice and bias to the struggles of black people and other people of colour. Through music and poetry, we highlight the complexities of black people living in a society that overlooks their value. We celebrate the ability of black people to rise above the hardship, indulging in their essence and power, whilst fighting for a world of equal opportunities where people are seen for who they are, and not for the colour of their skin. Tim, Nelson & Sherri.