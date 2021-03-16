Voyage to Gandahar - The Hip Hop Network Episode 3

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.
Welcome back, Hiphoppas! This is Voyage To Gandahar: The Hip Hop Network. I am your host, Freiburg's own Sir Reggie aka OG Philly Cat aka The Psychologist of Rap!
This show finds your dear host reminiscing on classic jams from the Platinum Era. I also read excerpts from Harlem Renaissance author Langston Hughes coupled with literary snippets from Vibe's History of Hip Hop!Thanks for tuning-in to Show Number Three in 2021! Bon Voyage!