Voyage to Gandahar - The Hip Hop Network Episode 3

Welcome back, Hiphoppas! This is Voyage To Gandahar: The Hip Hop Network. I am your host, Freiburg's own Sir Reggie aka OG Philly Cat aka The Psychologist of Rap!

This show finds your dear host reminiscing on classic jams from the Platinum Era. I also read excerpts from Harlem Renaissance author Langston Hughes coupled with literary snippets from Vibe's History of Hip Hop!

Thanks for tuning-in to Show Number Three in 2021! Bon Voyage!