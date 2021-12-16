Voyage to Gandahar - Music Expert Karl in tha house // Part Two

Welcome back fellow Hiphoppas! It's time for another episode of Voyage to Gandahar: The Hip Hop Network.

Today, we have a special show just for you! Author and journalist Karl Kovacs joins Sir Reggie for a two-part discussion on Hip Hop Culture! We are broadcasting the first segment of their talk for this episode while the second part will air exactly four weeks from tonight in December! You don't want to miss out! Thanks again for tuning-in! Bon Voyage...