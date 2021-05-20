Migrants living illegally

ILLEGAL STAY OF SOME MIGRANTS.

We all understand that migration is basic right of people. People decides to migrated internally or externally due to some reasons.

Such as;

Security

Economic hardships

Trade and Tourism

Education and other things

Migration Started as far back as the early 15th century. For instance, in an African country like Ghana, which was formerly called the Gold Coast, the first Europeans to set foot in the country were the Portuguese. According to records, the Portuguese came to the Gold Coast in the year 1471. Portugal as at that time was ruled by Prince Henry the Navigator.

Ghana, formerly Gold Coast, was not the only African country to receive the Portuguese and Portugal was not the only European country to go to Ghana or other parts of Africa.

The Europeans were normally given a warm welcome by chiefs and people of the African continent.

Their Reasons were;

The zeal to discover more – they wanted to discover other parts of the world. The Europeans knew that there were other places in the world besides Europe. Armed with this knowledge and the burning desire to see these places, they began sailing into the unknown and eventually found their way to Africa.

Trade – the Europeans came to Africa because they wanted to engage in trade with the people of Africa. They were at that time finding means to trade with the people living in Africa. Today, most immigrants are also here to trade with the Europeans.

To spread western education – another reason the Europeans came to the African continent was to spread western education or formal education. They were at that time bring Formal Education to people living in Africa. Today, most immigrants are also here to learn from the Europeans

Every immigrant is here to work, educate and also discover other part of the world , just as the Europeans came to Africa in the 15th Century . Welcome them and give them right to stay and work.

My questions are;

Why must people living illegally?

They could not come out to show their faces to the government that, they are living in the country with them.

Why must people be hidding? There are too much fears living in Europe

Besides, most Africans who have made it here and now have some financial strength are trying all their best to help their communities in the home countries. Good Example is Babuka Boye.

Babukar Boye, reside in Freiburg, Germany since 2014, He and his friends living in Europe and other continents around the world have joined together to help improve the health situation in their communities (Jahanka) in The Gambia. They have set up a fund and started building a modern health center for their community in Jahanka, Gambia. This will improve the health conditions of the people in the community.

There are many Africans like Babuka Boye, who are willing to work and help their communities back home. This will also reduce the unemployment rate and illegal migrations in Africa.

Boubakar Boye gives us more information about their "Jahanka hospital project" and takes the opportunity to call on all people of good will for support.

There are many people who can help to elevate poverty in their various communities in their home lands. The governments should allow them to work and stop the politicisations of their situations.

Since 15th Century till this 21st Centuries, Most European conturies depends on African resources for their developments, But yet, these same countries do not want to welcome the people migranting from Africa. This is simple, if you are avoiding the people, then you must avoid their resources. Stop importing raw materials from African countries. because you cannot love their Resource and hate their people.