Our Voice Live show

This year’s edition of Africa Day was partly streamed live through our live radio show with the new mobil studio of Radio Dreyeckland. The show was aired from 6 to 8 pm. Some were included in today’s show.

Additionally, we have an interview with our member Emmanuel Annor who was transferred from the freiburger Camp to a smaller camp in Rheinfelder and an interview with Quashie Tagoe who was deported last week back to Ghana although after living in Europe for 7 years.

A crowdfunding was started for Quashie. Please donate to:

Aktion Bleiberecht Freiburg

IBAN: DE75 6809 2000 0000 3615 26

BIC: GENODE61EMM

Stichwort: Quashie

or Paypal:

pia.baur96@googlemail.com

Stichwort: Quashie