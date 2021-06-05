Mystic Alpha appeals to eliminate Racism

As George Flord was killed in the United States Of America, the Black Lives Matter Movement was at its peak and reached different countries. Also here in Freiburg actions and demos were organised. Among others, Original Mystic Alpha, a musician and Teacher originally from Ghana, decided to join the cause by founding the Black Lives Matter Movement, Freiburg. Which are the achievements of the Association and what are future plans? Original Mystic Alpha elaborates everything in this interview with Emmanuel Annor.