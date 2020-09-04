Stop killing us!

Am Samstag startet um 11 Uhr wieder eine Black Lives Matter Demo in Freiburg, die u.a. ein Zentrum für die Black Comminity in Freiburg fordert. Los gehts um 11 Uhr am Konzerthaus. Organisator Original Mysticalfa spricht im Interview über Rassismus und fortgesetzten Kolonialismus. Im Anschluss an das Interview könnt ihr auch noch Musik von ihm hören....

"Racism mostly affects BIPOCs (Black, Indigenious and People of Color)"

Venue: Konzerthaus (Bhf) straight to Platz der alten Synagoge

INVITATION

#All African origin and the "Black community" of Freiburg,

#African associations. #activists, #NGO's, #Students of university Freiburg, #Erasmus, #Human rights organisations, #Amnesty Freiburg,

#Anti discrimination department Freiburg,

#African Artists, Dj's, actors, African pastors and churches, Afro Shops, all AFRO children and parents.