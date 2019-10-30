BFR kongress

The annual congress of the Federal Association of Free Radios (BFR) will take place from 7 to 10 November 2019 in Rostock at Radio LOHRO. Community media are a form of civil society media and are seen as complementary to public service and commercial broadcasting.

Community media are a subset of the "citizen media" in Germany, but in addition to free access to the media distribution channels, they ensure independent disposition over the means of media production and publication and also rely on self-administration structures within the media projects.

For more informations about BFR, listen to this interview with Rufine…..