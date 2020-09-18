Bluesclubradio 17.09.2020

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
01 A Band Called Sam – Voice Of The Blues
02 Anthony Gomes – Gonna Have A Party
03 Michi Oertel Band – Think Of You
04 The Bluesanovas – Misery Woman
05 Muddy What – Down By The River
06 Donovan Frankenreiter – It Don’t Matter
07 Lisa Mills – Slip Away
08 The Robert Cray Band – Your Good Thing Is About To End
09 Joy Denalane – The Ride
10 Sotunes – 21 Days
11 Shinnosuke Sorimachi – Mean Red Spider
12 Yello – Big Boy’s Blues
13 Portishead – Roads