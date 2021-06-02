Frauen und Lesbenradio am Dienstag 22-6-1993/ "And ALL Because The Lady Loves"

Zweite Stunde der Sendung des Frauen Lesben Radios .

Vorgestellt wird in Interviews 6:37 1:51 2:35 2:01, live Mitschnitt von der Probe zum LFT 938:41 und CD/LP, die zweiköpfige Gruppe aus Newcastle, die schon den Lesben Frühlings Treff 1993 in der Freiburger Stadthalle rockte.0:44

Hört sie selbst. 60:42Aber hier auch eine Beschreibung von allmusic





Artist Biography by AllMusic

Formed in 1987, this Newcastle, England-born female duo, Nicky Rushton (b. Nicola Rushton; guitar/vocals) and Rachel Collins (bass/vocals), achieved critical acclaim on the UK club circuit with their sets of bittersweet love songs, combined with a twist of political consciousness. Accompanied by simple, but effective, guitar and bass, their songs were offset with strong - almost a cappella - vocal harmonies and punchy melodies. They toured with Microdisney and Michelle Shocked while promoting their 1988 EP, If You Risk Nothing, and this led to an album on the small independent label Paint It Red, which won widespread critical acclaim. In 1989 they released their second album on the duo’s own Newcastle-based label, Roundabout. Later work saw them employing backing musicians, both live and in the studio, remaining one of the north east’s best-kept secrets. They enjoyed surprising popularity in German-speaking Europe, particularly Switzerland. And All Because The Lady Loves played their final concert in Switzerland in November 1994.