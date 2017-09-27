I live here, I vote here

Whenever someone has been living in Germany for 5 or even for 30 years, if they do not have an EU Citizenship, they are not allowed to vote. For this reason, the Organisation "Wahlkreis 100%" in cooperation with other organisations in Freiburg have organised, on the elction day, last sunday, symbolic elections for all those who live here but do not have the right to vote. Rufine and Apo were at different voting stations and have collected opinions of people there.

Que l´on ait résidé en Allemagne depuis 5 ou meme depuis 30 ans, du moment où l´on n´a pas une natiolité de l´Union Européenne, on a pas le droit de voter en Allemagne. Cette loi assez n´est pas appréciée de tous. C´est donc ainsi que l´organisation "Wahlkreis 100%" en collaboration avec d´autres organisations de Freiburg, ont décidé, dimanche dernier, d´organiser aussi des élections pour ceux-là qui n´ont pas droit de vote en Allemagne. Rufine et Apo étaient à différents bureaux de vote et ont donc collectés les opinions de certaines personnes présentes là-bas.