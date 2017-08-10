Menschenrechtler_innen in der Türkei seit einem Monat in Haft - ein Rückblick/ Human right activists imprisoned in Turkey since one month - a review

Le 5 Juillet dernier, lors d´un atelier d´apprentissage sur les droits de l´Homme, à Istanbul, 10 membres d´amnesty international ont été arreté. Parmis eux, Idil Eser, directrice de la section turques d´amnesty international et Peter Steudner, qui menait cet atelier. Nous avons recu pas mal d´informations la dessus et avons donc décidé de les regrouper. Ecoutez attentivement cette compilation d´information sur l´avancée de cette affaire depuis l´arrestation à maintenant.

On Juli 5th, during a workshop about Human rights in Istanbul, 10 members of Amnesty International were arrested. Two of them are Idil Eser, director of the turkish section of amnesty international and Peter Steudner, the moderator of the workshop. We have got a lot of information about this case and have decided to combine them. Listen carefully to this compilation of information, which provide you with updates un this case.