Musikmagazin 17.10.22 BOKOYA & VA 17 Uhr

Yo!

Gibt es aktuell so viel gute Musik oder gab es längere Zeit keine? Ich weiss es nicht mehr. Jedenfalls bin ich fündig geworden. Und das nicht zu knapp...

Großes Hauptthema ist das am 14. Oktober erschienene Album "Hausensession" von Bokoya via WADADA / Melting Pot Music.

Im Pressetext steht:

Bokoya is a four-piece jazz/hip-hop band from Cologne who plays improvised beat music. Like a four-headed human drum machine, Bokoya improvise, shape, and develop beats in the electric field of repetition and variation. It's impossible to put a tag on Bokoya's music. BADBADNOTGOOD, Dilla, Krautrock, Ambient and dub might work as rough reference points for the music but don't do it justice. After a sling of releases on Wadada Records, Bokoya are now signed to Melting Pot Music. “Hausensession” is available digital and as gatefold double LP. Artwork by Isakov & Robert Winter.



Personell:

Leon Raum – Drums, Keys.

Lukas Wilmsmeyer – Guitar, Bass, Drums.

Darius Heid – Keys, Synthesizer, Synth-Bass, Bass.

Ferdinand Schwarz – Trumpet, Synthesizer, Casio SA-26.

Diese Platte gehört in jedes Geschmackssichere Plattenregal !

Zudem sind mit dabei:

FLAME (One Man Army), Funk Zanta (Plants), DJ Stylewarz (Der Letzte Seiner Art), Max Herre & Manfred Krug / Prod.von Dexter (Das war nur ein Moment), Jay Spaten (Vol. 1), Twit One (Venetian Blinds), Daidalsone - Purple (Dezi Belle), Soulmade (One For: Two / Platz hinter der Brust), Booth Brothers (Main Moe) u.a.

Viel Spass beim Hören!

Kefian