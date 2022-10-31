Musikmagazin 31.10.22 Various Artists

Yo!

Frische Ware reingekommen...

Heute großes Thema Hubert und Mehmet - A Common Third

Hubert & Mehmet are finally back with a new record. It's been a long journey from playing shows while mostly improvising on stage to spending countless hours in the studio shelter before they finally shaped all those improvised sketches into the beautiful album that it has become - "A Common Third" - Outstanding beat music for Hip Hop heads and open minded jazz lovers alike. Proudly presented by Daily Concept.

Zudem mit dabei :

DJ Stylewarz - Der letzte seiner Art, Flo Mega - Über das Grau, Blackone Beats - Dreamy Islands, Funk Zanta - Plants, Soulmade - One For : Two, Tom Hengst - Spiel des Lebens, Bokoya - Hausensession u.a.

Enjoy,

Kefian