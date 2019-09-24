Pleasure Trips im Musikmagazin

Pleasure Trips are a colourful, enthusiastic bunch of musicians creating an eclectic mix of Indie Rock, Proto-Punk, Brit-Pop, Rhythm‘n’Blues and Caribbean Music – plus a few other tricks tossed in for good measure. Their sound ranges from energetic, off and upbeat grooves with playful lyrics to intimate, soothing tones. The band (vox+git, piano, bass, drums) has been creating their unique blend of music in Berlin since 2016. Pleasure Trips shows are good fun and their catchy tunes fill dance floors.