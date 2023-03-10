Schrill – 10.03.2022

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.
Synths – Feminoise – Soundscapes – Chipbreak – Digital Gremlins – Rumbling Dance Tracks
re-LEAF Türkiye and Syria Earthquake Relief:
- Patricia Wolf – The Culmination Of
- Elif Yalvac – The View That Was You
- Rojin Sharafi – Havār
* * *
- Erika – Anion [Anevite Void]
- dvidevat – M87 [Pulse Defusion]
- paszka – mimikra [Lapton]
- DJ Girl – So Hot [Hellworld]
- Filmy Ghost – Frozen Caves [Intent 2023: Psithurism, Compilation]
- Cruel Diagonals – Heavy is the Sea [Fractured Whole]
- Stella Z – In The Woods, Will Be Late
- Fever Ray – Shiver [Radical Romantics]