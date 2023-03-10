Schrill – 10.03.2022

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.

schrill_beitragsbild_10-03-2023.jpg

Close-up photo of a withered thistle
Lizenz: 
CC Attribution, Non-Commercial, Share Alike
Quelle: 
Eigene Aufnahme

Synths – Feminoise – Soundscapes – Chipbreak – Digital Gremlins – Rumbling Dance Tracks

re-LEAF T​ü​rkiye and Syria Earthquake Relief:

  • Patricia Wolf – The Culmination Of
  • Elif Yalvac – The View That Was You
  • Rojin Sharafi – Havār

* * *

  • Erika – Anion [Anevite Void]
  • dvidevat – M87 [Pulse Defusion]
  • paszka – mimikra [Lapton]
  • DJ Girl – So Hot [Hellworld]
  • Filmy Ghost – Frozen Caves [Intent 2023: Psithurism, Compilation]
  • Cruel Diagonals – Heavy is the Sea [Fractured Whole]
  • Stella Z – In The Woods, Will Be Late
  • Fever Ray – Shiver [Radical Romantics]

 

