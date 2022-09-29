"You can just get killed for anything on the streets"

While some in Germany are calling for a "hot autumn," elsewhere it is indeed hot. Iran is is burning. The reason: the killing of the young Iranian Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini by the Islamic Republic's morality police. The case triggered the largest protests in and against the dictatorship, since 2019.

But the demonstrations are about more than the fight against the forced hijab. It's about basic civil liberties, Bijan Baharan Say. Radio Dreyeckland spoke a few days after the outbreak of the protests with the exiled Iranian and member of the League for the Defence of Human Rights in Iran, who classifies the mass protests for us.