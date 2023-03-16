"The torture centers are financed by your taxes!"

"Being called an immigrant is a death penalty. We are treated as if we were terrorists. Our dignity is stolen."

David Yambio lived four years in Libya and is talking today about the nightmare in which human beings are forced to live up until today. He is a spokesperson for the newly founded organisation »Refugees in Libya«. He initiated the protest UNFAIR in Geneva. David lives in Italy.

(Der Vortrag fand heute in der Galerie des Kommunalen Kinos als Auftakt für die Internationalen Wochen gegen Rassismus statt. Eine Veranstaltung von Aktion Bleibereicht und Afrique Europe Interact)