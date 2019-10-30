Pshti-news

Pishti-News is a kurdish news website and social media in Greece. The aim is to provide correct and valid information on migration issues in Europe and around the world. The platform aims at providing true and faithful information to everyone and especially to Kurds all over the world.

Pishtiwan Jaf is journalist and ower of Pishti-News, in this interview, he gives information about migrants life in Greece and give important data about number of migration.

He said From January to August 2019, 4284 migrants requested asylum, and in the same time near 100 migrants deported.

An Interview recorder by Yaseen Walli...