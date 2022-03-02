„We are trapped here, there is no way for us to get out“

Residents of Sumy in Ukraine have no way of escaping the violence. Sumy is located only 20 kilometers from the Russian border. The roads are barricaded by Russian forces who have taken control over the nearby train. People stranded there have therefore no way out. This town is home to one of the largest international universities in the country. About 900 students from all over the world live there and are now trapped in the war. Maud is one them, she is South African and has been studying in Sumy since 5 years.