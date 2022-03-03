Dr S. has made it through the polish borders

Thousands of people from Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and other African countries live in Ukraine. Most of them study medicine or engineering there. Many have experienced the attacks and are now forced to leave the country and travel to Poland or other Western countries, which is proving difficult for many. In videos posted on social networks, as well as in interviews with journalists, several African students accused Poland of acting in a racist manner and favoring white people. However, Polish authorities reject these accusations, calling them "nonsense." They stress that Polish border guards help all people fleeing the war zone in Ukraine. We were able to obtain the testimony of Dr. S., a doctor of Nigerian origin, who managed to cross the Polish borders after 120 hours of waiting time.