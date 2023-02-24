Dr Owa Dumebi: "Major challenges await the next president of Nigeria"

Presidential elections in Nigeria will be held on February 25, 2023. A new president and vice president will be elected. The current president of the All Progressive Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, is term limited and cannot be re-elected for a third term.



Dr. Dumebi Owa is a past President of the Medical Women´s Association of Nigeria Lagos State.

She talks about the problems Nigerians face in their daily lives. She also explains the options Nigerians have for the February 25 presidential election if it is not postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

