FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Himmelhoch jauchzend und knarzend betrübt

Zwischen den Jahren unterwegs mit Indie-Rock und Post-Punk mit einem besonderen Blick aus dem „Obervatory“ von Aeon Station. Dahinter stecken die ehemaligen Mitglieder der aus New Jersey stammenden Indierock-Band The Wrens aus New Jersey.

Nach vorne geht der Blick mit Songs des Debut-Albums des britischen Duos Wet Leg. Zum Boden geht der Blick mit „Rocking at the Bottom“ der Geschwisterband Penelope Isles. Ein Blick in die Weite offenbart „Enjoy the View“ der schottischen Band We Were Promised Jetpacks. Und die blutjunge britische Band Geese offenbart Post-Punk-Projektionen der besonderen Art.

Britischer Post-Punk dominiert schon das heutige Geschehen. Neben dem „Crawler“ betitelten vierten Album der aus Brighton stammenden aktuellen Post-Punk-Protagonisten Idles ist auch die Band Snapped Ankles mit dem irgendwie um Wald, Holz und Art-Punk verorteten Album „Forest of your Problems“ am Start.

Auch die aus Brooklyn, NYC stammenden Parquet Courts sind Post-Punk nicht unaufgeschlossen, verquirlen aber auch Schrammelrock und Powerpop.auf ihrem zeitlos klingenden Album „Sympathy for Life“.

Playlist: