FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Himmelhoch jauchzend und knarzend betrübt

Zwischen den Jahren unterwegs mit Indie-Rock und Post-Punk mit einem besonderen Blick aus dem „Obervatory“ von Aeon Station. Dahinter stecken die ehemaligen Mitglieder der aus New Jersey stammenden Indierock-Band The Wrens aus New Jersey.

Nach vorne geht der Blick mit Songs des Debut-Albums des britischen Duos Wet Leg. Zum Boden geht der Blick mit „Rocking at the Bottom“ der Geschwisterband Penelope Isles. Ein Blick in die Weite offenbart „Enjoy the View“ der schottischen Band We Were Promised Jetpacks. Und die blutjunge britische Band Geese offenbart Post-Punk-Projektionen der besonderen Art.

Britischer Post-Punk dominiert schon das heutige Geschehen. Neben dem „Crawler“ betitelten vierten Album der aus Brighton stammenden aktuellen Post-Punk-Protagonisten Idles ist auch die Band Snapped Ankles mit dem irgendwie um Wald, Holz und Art-Punk verorteten Album „Forest of your Problems“ am Start.

Auch die aus Brooklyn, NYC stammenden Parquet Courts sind Post-Punk nicht unaufgeschlossen, verquirlen aber auch Schrammelrock und Powerpop.auf ihrem zeitlos klingenden Album „Sympathy for Life“.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Wet Leg

Chaise Lounge

S/t

Domino

 

2.

Wet Leg

Too Late

S/t

Domino

 

3.

We Were Promised Jet Packs

All That Glittered

Enjoy The View

Big Scary Monsters

 

4.

We Were Promised Jet Packs

Don´t Hold Your Breath For Too Long

Enjoy The View

Big Scary Monsters

 

5.

Penelope Isles

Rocking At The Bottom

Which Way To Happy

Bella Union

 

6.

Penelope Isles

Sudoku

Which Way To Happy

Bella Union

 

7.

Laura Lee & The Jettes

Caterpillar

Wasteland

Duchess Box

 

8.

Clear History

Solar Death Ray

Bad Advice To Good People

Upset The Rhythm

 

9.

Geese

Disco

Projection

Partisan/PIAS

 

10.

Geese

Rain Dance

Projection

Partisan/PIAS

 

11.

Snapped Ankles

Rhythm Is Our Business

Forest Of Your Problems

Leaf

 

12.

Snapped Ankles

Xylophobia

Forest Of Your Problems

Leaf

 

13.

Parquet Courts

Sympathy For Life

Sympathy For Life

Rough Trade

 

14.

Parquet Courts

Walking At A Downtown Pace

Sympathy For Life

Rough Trade

 

15.

Idles

Meds

Crawler

PIAS/Partisan

 

16.

Idles

Crawl!

Crawler

PIAS/Partisan

 

17.

Idles

The Wheel

Crawler

PIAS/Partisan

 

18.

The Wrens

Napiers

Silver

Grass

 

19.

Aeon Station

Better Love

Observatory

Sub Pop

 

20.

Aeon Station

Fade

Observatory

Sub Pop

 

 

Spenden für Radio Dreyeckland

RDL eröffnet einen hintergründigeren Blick auf gesellschaftliche Themen, jenseits medialer Filterblasen und der lokalen monopolähnlichen Zeitung. Wir erhalten als freies Radio nur einen winzigen Teil der Rundfunkgebühren. Damit wird explizit nur Infrastruktur, Verwaltung und Koordination gefördert. Für unser Programm erhalten wir keinen Cent. Bei Projekten müssen wir die Förderbedingungen erfüllen. Eine Finanzierung fürs Programm über die wir frei verfügen können, kann also nur von Euch kommen. Nur durch Euch sind wir wirklich unabhängig.
Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio im Jahr 2022!