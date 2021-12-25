FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Himmelhoch jauchzend und knarzend betrübt

Zwischen den Jahren unterwegs mit Indie-Rock und Post-Punk mit einem besonderen Blick aus dem „Obervatory“ von Aeon Station. Dahinter stecken die ehemaligen Mitglieder der aus New Jersey stammenden Indierock-Band The Wrens aus New Jersey.
Nach vorne geht der Blick mit Songs des Debut-Albums des britischen Duos Wet Leg. Zum Boden geht der Blick mit „Rocking at the Bottom“ der Geschwisterband Penelope Isles. Ein Blick in die Weite offenbart „Enjoy the View“ der schottischen Band We Were Promised Jetpacks. Und die blutjunge britische Band Geese offenbart Post-Punk-Projektionen der besonderen Art.
Britischer Post-Punk dominiert schon das heutige Geschehen. Neben dem „Crawler“ betitelten vierten Album der aus Brighton stammenden aktuellen Post-Punk-Protagonisten Idles ist auch die Band Snapped Ankles mit dem irgendwie um Wald, Holz und Art-Punk verorteten Album „Forest of your Problems“ am Start.
Auch die aus Brooklyn, NYC stammenden Parquet Courts sind Post-Punk nicht unaufgeschlossen, verquirlen aber auch Schrammelrock und Powerpop.auf ihrem zeitlos klingenden Album „Sympathy for Life“.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Wet Leg
|
Chaise Lounge
|
S/t
|
Domino
|
|
2.
|
Wet Leg
|
Too Late
|
S/t
|
Domino
|
|
3.
|
We Were Promised Jet Packs
|
All That Glittered
|
Enjoy The View
|
Big Scary Monsters
|
|
4.
|
We Were Promised Jet Packs
|
Don´t Hold Your Breath For Too Long
|
Enjoy The View
|
Big Scary Monsters
|
|
5.
|
Penelope Isles
|
Rocking At The Bottom
|
Which Way To Happy
|
Bella Union
|
|
6.
|
Penelope Isles
|
Sudoku
|
Which Way To Happy
|
Bella Union
|
|
7.
|
Laura Lee & The Jettes
|
Caterpillar
|
Wasteland
|
Duchess Box
|
|
8.
|
Clear History
|
Solar Death Ray
|
Bad Advice To Good People
|
Upset The Rhythm
|
|
9.
|
Geese
|
Disco
|
Projection
|
Partisan/PIAS
|
|
10.
|
Geese
|
Rain Dance
|
Projection
|
Partisan/PIAS
|
|
11.
|
Snapped Ankles
|
Rhythm Is Our Business
|
Forest Of Your Problems
|
Leaf
|
|
12.
|
Snapped Ankles
|
Xylophobia
|
Forest Of Your Problems
|
Leaf
|
|
13.
|
Parquet Courts
|
Sympathy For Life
|
Sympathy For Life
|
Rough Trade
|
|
14.
|
Parquet Courts
|
Walking At A Downtown Pace
|
Sympathy For Life
|
Rough Trade
|
|
15.
|
Idles
|
Meds
|
Crawler
|
PIAS/Partisan
|
|
16.
|
Idles
|
Crawl!
|
Crawler
|
PIAS/Partisan
|
|
17.
|
Idles
|
The Wheel
|
Crawler
|
PIAS/Partisan
|
|
18.
|
The Wrens
|
Napiers
|
Silver
|
Grass
|
|
19.
|
Aeon Station
|
Better Love
|
Observatory
|
Sub Pop
|
|
20.
|
Aeon Station
|
Fade
|
Observatory
|
Sub Pop
|