Interview zu "Start with a Friend"

Interkulturelle Begegnung, Sprachen Austausch, neue Bekanntschafen - das und viel mehr kann man bei der Organisation "Start with a friend" machen. Alaska macht mit bei dieser Organisation und erzählt Rufine wie dazu kam und worum es geht bei diesem Verein geht.

Intercultural exchange, language learning, meeting with new people - these are some of the things you can do in the organisation "Start with a friend". Alaska is a member of this organisation. He explains to Rufine how the organisation was introduced to him and what is the aim of this organisation.